A DARPA In Person and Virtual Event: DARPA Forward – Advancing the Horizons of National Security (Nov.15-16; Dec. 13-14)

32 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

DARPA Forward has been taking national security innovation on the road. Since August – and through December 2022 – six regional events were scheduled at leading research and development universities nationwide to connect Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency leaders with new communities of talent and partnerships. The ultimate goal: to energize regional and national innovation ecosystems, fuel breakthroughs in national security, and help deliver the U.S. technological advantage.

Attendees hear from world-renowned scientists, accomplished innovators, and senior defense leaders about new capabilities as well as the rapidly evolving challenges faced by warfighters. In addition, attendees will have an opportunity to dive into diverse topics within and across multiple domains and disciplines, including air/space, ground, virtual, social, bio/medical, electromagnetic, materials/manufacturing, maritime, and computing/AI/cyber.

Throughout its more than 60-year history, DARPA has challenged researchers from across academia, industry, and government to create transformative solutions to national security problems. Many of these solutions also have benefited daily civilian life. “With DARPA Forward, we want to inspire new thinking across and at the intersection of disciplines to support our mission of creating technological surprise,” said Dr. Stefanie Tompkins, DARPA Director. “We want people to take from these events a desire to help change the world for the better and to know working with DARPA is a tangible way to do it.” (1)

As these will be hybrid conferences, DARPA invites you to join them in person for one event and virtually for as many as you’d like.

Previous DARPA Forward sessions included:









Upcoming DARPA Forward sessions include:





Both are available for attendance via virtual registration.