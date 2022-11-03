Available on Demand: OODA CTO Bob Gourley Chats with Simply Cyber on Cracking the Original APT

From the Simply Cyber website:

“Bob Gourley is an OG in the information security space, with a long storied career. From being one of the first to identify and hunt APT’s to continuing to deliver value to our industry, he’s seen it all (and seeing things begin to repeat!) Join Simply Cyber welcoming Bob as we enjoy a Fireside-style chat and dig into the following: The discovery of the first-ever APT and the chase that followed How things that are old are new again The OODA Con conference, and why you might want to add it to your list You won’t want to miss it!”

