Razor’s Edge Ventures, National Security Investment and the Future of American Competitiveness

National Security Technology Investor Razor’s Edge Closes Oversubscribed $340 Million Investment Fund

Razor’s Edge Ventures closes $340M fund as it looks to invest in defense startups https://t.co/m4Ro0xkNua by @Kyle_L_Wiggers — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) September 20, 2022

As OODA CEO Matt Devost mentioned at OODAcon 2022, Razor’s Edge Ventures recently made a commitment to national security investment to enhance American competitiveness by closing on a fund dedicated to “current technology areas of interest for the firm, which are informed by strategic U.S. national security priorities, [such as] autonomous systems, space technologies, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence/machine learning, digital signal processing, and other aerospace and defense technologies”:

“Razor’s Edge, a leading national security-focused technology investor, [on September 20, 2022] announced the final closing of its third investment fund, at just under $340 million. Significantly exceeding the firm’s original fundraising target of $250 million, this result reflects strong investor support for the firm’s strategy of investing in sophisticated companies that are key to helping the United States maintain technological superiority over its adversaries. Razor’s Edge was founded in 2010 by a seasoned team of entrepreneurs and operating executives who collectively bring decades of experience helping national security community customers solve difficult technology problems and advance critical missions.

‘Our third fund will continue the approach we have successfully applied since the beginning. The U.S. faces an increasingly complex and rapidly growing national security threat environment. We work diligently across our portfolio to help our customers solve the hardest problems and maintain a technological advantage over near-peer adversaries,’ said Peggy Styer, Co-Founder and Managing Partner.

‘Our laser focus on supporting elite customer missions and obsession with building innovative cultures attract exceptional founders to the firm and drive a high volume of deal flow,’ noted Jack Kerrigan, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. ‘We have already completed five new investments in 2022.’

‘We have a fantastic group of new and long-standing investors and want to thank them for their commitment to Razor’s Edge,” said Mark Spoto, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. ‘The fact that this fund significantly exceeded our initial target speaks to the trust our investors have in the team and the enthusiasm they have in our ability to deliver venture capital returns while leveraging our operating experience to hedge against risk.’ (1)

For OODA members with WSJ Pro access, see: National-Security-Focused Venture Firm Raises Fund as Sector Grows (wsj.com) or the official Razor’s Edge Ventures Press Release.

