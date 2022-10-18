ArchiveOODA CommunityOODA Original

Thank You to the OODA Community for Joining Us at OODAcon 2022

18 Oct 2022 Bob Gourley

On behalf of Matt and the entire OODA team, thank you to all the OODAcon 2022 speakers, panelists, and attendees.

We look to seeing you all again next year at OODAcon 2023.

Bob Gourley

Bob Gourley

Bob Gourley is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of OODA LLC, the technology research and advisory firm with a focus on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity which publishes OODALoop.com. Bob is the co-host of the popular podcast The OODAcast. Bob has been an advisor to dozens of successful high tech startups and has conducted enterprise cybersecurity assessments for businesses in multiple sectors of the economy. He was a career Naval Intelligence Officer and is the former CTO of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

You Might Also Like

Welcome to OODAcon 2022: Final Agenda and Event Details

October 18, 2022

The Future of the Internet and Artificial Intelligence: Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) and AI-Generated Art

October 18, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2