Speculative Design: The Los Angeles-based Urban Air Mobility Partnership

As we shared with the OODA Loop membership in July, the Nuclear-Powered Sky Hotel is the intersection of speculative design and a creative belief in the future of nuclear energy (directly at odds with nuclear’s decades of bad press and over-regulation of the market). The Nuclear-Powered Sky Hotel, through speculative design, asks “What if?”

personal helicopters and air taxis are at the intersection of:

Speculative Design, “a design practice that is concerned with future design proposals of a critical nature. The term “speculative design” was popularised by Anthony Dunne and Fiona Raby as a subsidiary of critical design. The aim is not to present commercially

driven design proposals but to design proposals that identify and debate crucial issues that might happen in the future. Speculative design is concerned with future consequences and implications of the relationship between science, technology, and humans. It problematizes this relation by proposing provocative future design scenarios where technology and design implications are accentuated. These provocative design proposals are meant to trigger the debate about future challenges. Speculative design proposals might seem subversive and irreverent in nature as they are meant to initiate discussions not to be market products.” (1). For more, see the work of Syd Mead. The short-term perception and branding of the “Future of Mobility” to the general public. The actual promise of the future of mobility is as diverse as e-bikes, e-scooters, robotaxis, Mobility as a Service (MaaS), supersonic jets, and air taxis. For now, however, the broad category of public and personal mobility and autonomy and autonomous technology systems are tethered to the overhyped promise of self-driving cars.

To be sure: these ideas are closer to a go-to-market business model than a nuclear-powered sky hotel, but still require a creative leap forward through the speculative design process that imagines new market creation.

Consider the future of mobility through speculative design by way of the Urban Movement Labs, Overair – and the creation of a new marketplace for mobility early players in the space are calling “Urban Air Mobility” or “Advanced Air Mobility (AAM)”.

The primary driver here?: The Olympics are landing in Los Angeles in 2028: “As a leader in transportation technology, Los Angeles invests more than $13 billion a year on transportation projects alone and envisions a future with zero traffic deaths, zero-emissions vehicles, and 50% travel by walking, cycling, micro-mobility, and transit. In addition, with the 2028 Olympics in mind, the city is working on 28 transportation mega-projects, such as the purple line subway extension and the LA River Bike Path.” (2)

To continue reading please consider joining as either a subscriber or full member to support our continued research and analysis. For more on benefits of membership see below.

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

Already a member? Sign in to your account.

OODA Loop provides actionable intelligence, analysis, and insight on global security, technology, and business issues. Our members are global leaders, technologists, and intelligence and security professionals looking to inform their decision making process to understand and navigate global risks and opportunities.

Members get all site content plus additional Member benefits such as participation in our Monthly meetings, exclusive OODA Unlocked Discounts, discounted training and conference attendance, job opportunities, our Weekly Research Report, and other great benefits. Join Here.

Related Reading:

Explore OODA Research and Analysis

Use OODA Loop to improve your decision making in any competitive endeavor. Explore OODA Loop

Decision Intelligence

The greatest determinant of your success will be the quality of your decisions. We examine frameworks for understanding and reducing risk while enabling opportunities. Topics include Black Swans, Gray Rhinos, Foresight, Strategy, Stratigames, Business Intelligence and Intelligent Enterprises. Leadership in the modern age is also a key topic in this domain. Explore Decision Intelligence

Disruptive/Exponential Technology

We track the rapidly changing world of technology with a focus on what leaders need to know to improve decision-making. The future of tech is being created now and we provide insights that enable optimized action based on the future of tech. We provide deep insights into Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Quantum Computing, Security Technology, Space Technology. Explore Disruptive/Exponential Tech

Security and Resiliency

Security and resiliency topics include geopolitical and cyber risk, cyber conflict, cyber diplomacy, cybersecurity, nation state conflict, non-nation state conflict, global health, international crime, supply chain and terrorism. Explore Security and Resiliency

Community

The OODA community includes a broad group of decision-makers, analysts, entrepreneurs, government leaders and tech creators. Interact with and learn from your peers via online monthly meetings, OODA Salons, the OODAcast, in-person conferences and an online forum. For the most sensitive discussions interact with executive leaders via a closed Wickr channel. The community also has access to a member only video library. Explore The OODA Community