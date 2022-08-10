BSides Las Vegas Continues Today (Virtual Access Streams Available)

From the organizers of BSides Las Vegas:

After shaking off the rust, we are happy to announce it is full steam ahead for the 13th BSides Las Vegas!

Join us at the Tuscany Hotel and Casino on August 9th and 10th, 2022

for all of the education, communication, and mischief you’ve missed.

Don’t forget to bookmark our schedule.

Watch from home! Click on the

next to a talk to watch live.

It should go without saying that tracking threats are critical to inform your actions. This includes reading our OODA Daily Pulse, which will give you insights into the nature of the threat and risks to business operations.

