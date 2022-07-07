ArchiveDisruptive TechnologyOODA Original

The Quantum List Updated: Companies leveraging quantum effects for real world functionality and security

07 Jul 2022 Bob Gourley

The principals at OODA have tracked the science and technology of quantum technologies for decades. Our research and reporting includes context for executive decision-makers on overall market trends, major R&D efforts and use cases (see the OODA Loop Quantum Computing Sensemaking Page).

OODA is also tracking almost 1300 firms that leverage quantum effects to provide real world functionality. Of these we have selected 23 to bring to our network’s attention because of our judgement of the importance these firms are already playing in domains of Quantum Computing, Quantum Security, Quantum Communications and Quantum Sensing.

We have just produced an update to our quantum list.

The firms on our Quantum List now include: IBM, Google, Microsoft, D-Wave, Cold Quanta, IonQ, Rigetti Computing, Quantinuum, QuSecure, Quantum Xchange, QuintessenceLabs, Crypto Quantique, ID Quantique, QWERX, ClassiQ, SandboxAQ, Argit, Strange Works, Zapata, The Entanglement Institute, TerraQuantum, PsiQuantum, and Xanadu.

For context on each of these firms see:

The Quantum List: Companies leveraging quantum effects for real world functionality and security

 

Tags:
Bob Gourley

Bob Gourley

Bob Gourley is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of OODA LLC, the technology research and advisory firm with a focus on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity which publishes OODALoop.com. Bob is the co-host of the popular podcast The OODAcast. Bob has been an advisor to dozens of successful high tech startups and has conducted enterprise cybersecurity assessments for businesses in multiple sectors of the economy. He was a career Naval Intelligence Officer and is the former CTO of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

You Might Also Like

EU consumer groups accuse Google of privacy violations

July 1, 2022

Microsoft Reports on Russian Cyber War and Disinformation Efforts In Ukraine

June 28, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2