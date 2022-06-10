The Future of Automation and The Recent Industrial Robot Sales Surge

5 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

Automation, as a subject for OODA Loop research and analysis, cuts a broad swath across many industry verticals. As we attempt to further scope our coverage, specific areas of interest have emerged that we thought would be of interest to the OODA Loop membership:

Security Automation: Specifically, using automation for repetitive and time-consuming tasks for external cyber threats and internal information technology security. What are the safety and risk variables of this type of IT-based automation?

Automation and the Workforce: How is this implemented and what are the objectives: Efficiencies? Collaboration? Scalability? Cost-cutting? Innovation in operations? Does this type of automation always map back to a reduction in the workforce?

Automation – or Augmentation – of the workforce: The perennial debate surrounding robotics automation of the workforce is will jobs be 100% automated (with large-scale job elimination and job loss)? Or will there always be a need for a human factor in certain industry verticals, translating into machine augmentation of certain tasks and operations, which a human operator integrated into the robotics design?

Autonomous Vehicles as Automation: This one is a bit tricky: but think of an autonomous fleet of trucking vehicles, for example, as one automated system in a larger production and distribution ecosystem or supply chain. Where is the innovation at this economy of scale? How do the business issues differ, if at all, at this scale of operations?

Automation of AI/Machine Learning Training Models: Can and should machine learning models retrain automatically? Should there be a human touchpoint integrated into this retraining process, to guard against biases becoming embedded into an AI system and/or the risk of AI Accidents when retraining is left unsupervised prematurely?

Automation Case Studies: Where are the best-in-class examples of automation, in the federal space and the private sector, worth researching and analyzing for strategic insights?

Industry Standardization: Like TCP/IP (or any of the IEEE ISO standards) what are the emergent industry standards which will allow for seamless interoperability and widespread commercial scalability? Are some commercial releases operating in a ‘closed garden” architecture? If so, is there a clear competitive advantage to such an approach?

Please reach out to us if there are any industry sectors, government agencies, robotics sub-disciplines, or robotics subsectors you would like us to explore in our research and analysis.

We now turn to a recent SWJ article on a significant increase in robot sales in 2021, which continues in earnest in 2022.

