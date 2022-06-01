The Quantum List: Companies leveraging quantum effects for real world functionality and security

35 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

The principals at OODA have tracked the science and technology of quantum technologies for decades. Our research and reporting includes context for executive decision-makers on overall market trends, major R&D efforts and use cases (see the OODA Loop Quantum Computing Sensemaking Page).

OODA is also tracking almost 1300 firms that leverage quantum effects to provide real world functionality. Of these we have selected 22 to bring to our network’s attention because of our judgement of the importance these firms are already playing in domains of Quantum Computing, Quantum Security, Quantum Communications and Quantum Sensing.

The firms on our Quantum List include: IBM, Google, Microsoft, D-Wave, Cold Quanta, IonQ, Rigetti Computing, Quantinuum, QuSecure, Quantum Xchange, QuintessenceLabs, Crypto Quantique, ID Quantique, QWERX, SandboxAQ, Argit, Strange Works, Zapata, The Entanglement Institute, TerraQuantum, PsiQuantum, and Xanadu.

For context on each of these firms see:

