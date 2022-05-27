Katharina McFarland on Winning in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

Katharina McFarland has led change in a wide array of national security domains including Space, Missile Defense, Acquisition and Nuclear Posture. She is a former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition (ASD(A) and a former Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology (ASAALT). She currently serves on several corporate boards and as a member of the National Academies of Science.

She was also named as a Commissioner of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, a group chartered by Congress to examine the national security issues around AI.

In this OODA Salon we will hear directly from her on a range of topics, focusing on actions we can take to improve the application of AI to national security while protecting privacy and our way of life.

The Salon format enables OODA members to ask questions of experts shaping our environment. To learn more about membership see: The OODA Network.

Related Reading:

Disruptive/Exponential Technology

We track the rapidly changing world of technology with a focus on what leaders need to know to improve decision-making. The future of tech is being created now and we provide insights that enable optimized action based on the future of tech. We provide deep insights into Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Quantum Computing, Security Technology, Space Technology. Explore Disruptive/Exponential Tech

Security and Resiliency

Security and resiliency topics include geopolitical and cyber risk, cyber conflict, cyber diplomacy, cybersecurity, nation state conflict, non-nation state conflict, global health, international crime, supply chain and terrorism. Explore Security and Resiliency

Community

The OODA community includes a broad group of decision-makers, analysts, entrepreneurs, government leaders and tech creators. Interact with and learn from your peers via online monthly meetings, OODA Salons, the OODAcast, in-person conferences and an online forum. For the most sensitive discussions interact with executive leaders via a closed Wickr channel. The community also has access to a member only video library. Explore The OODA Community