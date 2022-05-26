CISA Provides Scenario Planning/Strategy Foresight “Secure Tomorrow” Toolkit

The OODA team has participated in “wargame” and red team exercises for over 25 years ranging from traditional DoD Office of Net Assessment games to scenario planning for the Fortune 500. We have personally witnessed these exercises’ impact on establishing appropriate frameworks for thinking about future risks and opportunities. During one of our OODA Network monthly calls in 2021, members proposed that the OODA Network could be utilized for rapid wargaming on critical issues, with members suggesting the first be on the global computer chip supply chain.

In November 2021, A report was the outcome of our first OODA wargame, which we have branded as a Stratigame (Strategic Game), focusing on the global computer chip supply chain issues. Over 25 members of the OODA Network of Experts participated in this Stratigame where the OODA research team developed four scenarios and then led a structured discussion in which experts provided unique insights into potential impacts of these scenarios, adjacent risks, and opportunities, and recommended actions that would allow us to avoid the negative effects of a particular scenario or nudge us into a more favorable scenario.

Over the course of 2022, we will return to the foresight strategy and wargame disciplines, providing our membership with research and analysis from the global community of practitioners and thought leaders using these strategic foresight framework and methodology as their organization’s strategic toolkit for decision intelligence and risk awareness and mitigation.

