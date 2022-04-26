Promising Research and Analysis Topics and Projects Emerge from the April 2022 OODA Network Member Meeting

To help members optimize opportunities and reduce risk, OODA hosts a monthly video call to discuss items of common interest to our membership. These highly collaborative sessions are always a great way for our members to meet and interact with each other while talking about topics like global risks, emerging technologies, cybersecurity, and current or future events impacting their organizations. We also use these sessions to help better focus our research and better understand member needs.

To encourage openness of discussion, these sessions take place with Chatham House rules, where participants are free to use the information in the meeting but are asked not to directly quote or identify other participants (we also keep privacy in mind when preparing summaries of these sessions, like the one that follows).

The April call was held on Friday, April 15th. This month’s call was marked by a more than the usual number of follow-up commitments on what were clearly promising ideas and projects with great potential for OODA Loop research and analysis (and are also a bit more time-sensitive than usual due to the crisis conditions in Ukraine).

In a break from the usual “summary” format of this read-out of the monthly OODA network meeting, this post will predominantly highlight the topics and projects with the potential for follow-up research. For all of these ideas and follow-up projects, we are looking to get from ideation to a draft OODA Loop research and analysis post (in the publication queue) as soon as we can.

If you are “attached” to any of the ideas (primary source material, initial ideation on the call, etc.) and have draft documents or action items you have taken since the meeting, please follow up with the OODA team.

Topics of discussion on the April monthly call were:

OODA – Ukrainian Assistance Efforts

Social Media and Warfare OSINT Social Media Distribution On the Ground – Physical Layer Jamming Visual AI and Social Media The (Loose) Parallels Between Ukraine and Taiwan

Cyber Failures of the Ukraine Crisis: Postmortem Analysis by OODA Loop

The Degradation of Russian Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Resources and Capabilities

Why did Russia Invade?

China Monitoring of Low and Slow Cyber Attacks

Cybersecurity: Zero Trust for Architecture Design The Declining Effectiveness of Cybersecurity Products The Emergence of Quantum Computing in China Everybody is Going After the Data

Machine Learning and Cost/Performance Innovation

Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, and Blockchain The Libertarian Ethos of the Crypto Community vs. Future Government Involvement and Regulation The Balance between Security, Anonymity, and Accountability Overregulation? The Need for Speed The Promise of Blockchain Technology Needs to be Decoupled from Cryptocurrency OODA Loop Cryptocurrency Incident Database A Core Issue – Know Your Customer (KYC) on recipient wallets

Recent DHS/CISA Joint CSAs and Targeting of Domestic U.S. Critical Industrial Infrastructure Zero-Day Exploits and Vulnerabilities Industroyer2 has been very well attributed by industry “Cyber had no effect,” Cyber has negligible effect”: That is simply not true Defend Forward Activities It is Not a Coincidence The TLP AMBER Leak What’s Next? This is not the last set of these tools that we are going to see A Tremendous Amount of Free Fire Activity from a Variety of Uncontrolled, Unilateral, Private Actors



To continue reading please consider joining as either a subscriber or full member to support our continued research and analysis. For more on benefits of membership see below.

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

Already a member? Sign in to your account.

OODA Loop provides actionable intelligence, analysis, and insight on global security, technology, and business issues. Our members are global leaders, technologists, and intelligence and security professionals looking to inform their decision making process to understand and navigate global risks and opportunities.

You can chose to be an OODA Loop Subscriber or an OODA Network Member. Subscribers get access to all site content, while Members get all site content plus additional Member benefits such as participation in our Monthly meetings, exclusive OODA Unlocked Discounts, discounted training and conference attendance, job opportunities, our Weekly Research Report, and other great benefits. Join Here.

Related Reading:

Explore OODA Research and Analysis

Use OODA Loop to improve your decision making in any competitive endeavor. Explore OODA Loop

Decision Intelligence

The greatest determinant of your success will be the quality of your decisions. We examine frameworks for understanding and reducing risk while enabling opportunities. Topics include Black Swans, Gray Rhinos, Foresight, Strategy, Stratigames, Business Intelligence and Intelligent Enterprises. Leadership in the modern age is also a key topic in this domain. Explore Decision Intelligence

Disruptive/Exponential Technology

We track the rapidly changing world of technology with a focus on what leaders need to know to improve decision-making. The future of tech is being created now and we provide insights that enable optimized action based on the future of tech. We provide deep insights into Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Quantum Computing, Security Technology, Space Technology. Explore Disruptive/Exponential Tech

Security and Resiliency

Security and resiliency topics include geopolitical and cyber risk, cyber conflict, cyber diplomacy, cybersecurity, nation state conflict, non-nation state conflict, global health, international crime, supply chain and terrorism. Explore Security and Resiliency

Community

The OODA community includes a broad group of decision-makers, analysts, entrepreneurs, government leaders and tech creators. Interact with and learn from your peers via online monthly meetings, OODA Salons, the OODAcast, in-person conferences and an online forum. For the most sensitive discussions interact with executive leaders via a closed Wickr channel. The community also has access to a member only video library. Explore The OODA Community