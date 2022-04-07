Disaster Response Applications: Virtual Assistants for Refugees in Czech Republic

In this – the largest refugee crisis since World War II – innovation and applied technologies will once again have to be solution-based and rapidly deployed. After all: radar, cryptography, logistics, and nuclear physics all made definitive contributions to victory in World War II.

According to Reuters, as of early March:

As many as five million Ukrainians are expected to flee the country as the Russian bombing continues;

At least 1.7 million have fled Ukraine since the Feb. 24 invasion, with most crossing into the European Union in eastern Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and northern Romania;

More than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in the Czech Republic;

Of the people who have continued to the Czech Republic, around 57,000 have already received special visas, with more than half of those children;

Around a quarter of refugees have gone to the capital Prague, [where] authorities there needed to temporarily shut the city’s refugee assistance center…due to capacity strains.

Ukrainians comprise the Czech Republic’s biggest foreign community, with almost 197,000 residing legally at the end of 2021, according to the Czechoslovakian Interior Ministry. (1)

During a variety of recent domestic and international crises, we have provided research and analysis on the role technology-driven solutions played in the initial response and/or recovery efforts during these crises. What is always compelling to us is the immediacy and human element of these case studies – and the deployment of these technology platforms in a crisis situation – which reminds us that technology can and should be a force for good. At times, we are grappling with so many unintended negative consequences (misinformation, etc.) of technology that this positive reality is easy to forget.

To continue reading please consider joining as either a subscriber or full member to support our continued research and analysis. For more on benefits of membership see below.

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

Already a member? Sign in to your account.

OODA Loop provides actionable intelligence, analysis, and insight on global security, technology, and business issues. Our members are global leaders, technologists, and intelligence and security professionals looking to inform their decision making process to understand and navigate global risks and opportunities.

You can chose to be an OODA Loop Subscriber or an OODA Network Member. Subscribers get access to all site content, while Members get all site content plus additional Member benefits such as participation in our Monthly meetings, exclusive OODA Unlocked Discounts, discounted training and conference attendance, job opportunities, our Weekly Research Report, and other great benefits. Join Here.

Related Reading:

Explore OODA Research and Analysis

Use OODA Loop to improve your decision making in any competitive endeavor. Explore OODA Loop

Decision Intelligence

The greatest determinant of your success will be the quality of your decisions. We examine frameworks for understanding and reducing risk while enabling opportunities. Topics include Black Swans, Gray Rhinos, Foresight, Strategy, Stratigames, Business Intelligence and Intelligent Enterprises. Leadership in the modern age is also a key topic in this domain. Explore Decision Intelligence

Disruptive/Exponential Technology

We track the rapidly changing world of technology with a focus on what leaders need to know to improve decision-making. The future of tech is being created now and we provide insights that enable optimized action based on the future of tech. We provide deep insights into Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Quantum Computing, Security Technology, Space Technology. Explore Disruptive/Exponential Tech

Security and Resiliency

Security and resiliency topics include geopolitical and cyber risk, cyber conflict, cyber diplomacy, cybersecurity, nation state conflict, non-nation state conflict, global health, international crime, supply chain and terrorism. Explore Security and Resiliency

Community

The OODA community includes a broad group of decision-makers, analysts, entrepreneurs, government leaders and tech creators. Interact with and learn from your peers via online monthly meetings, OODA Salons, the OODAcast, in-person conferences and an online forum. For the most sensitive discussions interact with executive leaders via a closed Wickr channel. The community also has access to a member only video library. Explore The OODA Community