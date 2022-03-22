CISA, FBI Issue Joint Cybersecurity Advisory for SATCOM Ecosystem Following Viasat Cyberattack

Featured Image Source: NASA

In the current climate created by the viable threat of a Russian cyberattack on the U.S., if you are preparing your organization or your individual household to mitigate risk, please see OODA CTO Bob Gourley’s Guide For Business: Final checks for reducing risks in the face of nation-state cyber-attacks based on White House advisory. In the post, Bob itemizes OODA recommendations for:

Large Businesses/Large Federal Government Agencies

Small To Mid-Sized Businesses/State and Local Governments; and

Individuals

Following President Biden’s statement yesterday that he has indications that the Russians are targeting our national infrastructure for a possible cyberattack, Deputy National Security Adviser for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger took to the podium to announce that U.S. Intelligence continues to investigate the Feb 24th hack of a European satellite company, Viasat, which provides internet connectivity to Europe, including the Ukrainian government and military.

On March 21st, we first reported (in the OODA Daily Pulse via Reuters) that British intelligence is warning of satellite communications risks after the Ukraine hack, which followed the March 18th report of the FBI and CISA warning over threats to satellite communications networks: “U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) [have issued] a joint statement which warned of the “possible threats to U.S. and international satellite communication (SATCOM) networks.”

