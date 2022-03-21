Russian Use of Battlefield Weapons of Mass Destruction

23 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

Introduction

Since the early-2000s, an aberrant military doctrine unique to the Russian military has emerged. For the purposes of this overview, we characterize it as using weapons of mass destruction on a battlefield. The doctrine focuses on tactical-level weapons able to generate massive amounts of firepower, wreaking havoc on civil populations and civil infrastructure to attack a defending army from its rear, bringing about surrender.

The doctrine is insular-looking, does not take into international reaction, and sits outside conventional norms of modern warfare and Western-style military thinking about the restraint of military force, proportional response, escalation and the avoidance of civilian deaths, or unnecessary damage to civil infrastructure. Massive attacks by missiles, rocket artillery, heavy batteries, weaponized chemical, or low-yield nuclear weapons are treated as equivalent in value and not part of an escalatory ladder. These are a menu of choice for a field commander and are used interchangeably in varying combinations to break the back of any potential opposition.

Weaponized chemical or low-yield nuclear weapons, rather than fall into a special category (or to comply with the fact that one is internationally banned) are nevertheless available as an option for warfighting. Instead, they are designed for battlefield use and are justified in terms of an oscillating pair of strategic goals which rely on acts of sheer indiscriminate violence to:

1) Crush a population: Causing such death and destruction that opposing governments, and their militaries, are compelled to surrender; or,

2) Immediately liquidate a threat to the borderlands of the Russian State: Where Russian military forces run the risk of being defeated or overrun on the battlefield.

