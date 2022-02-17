The Future of DeFi and Crypto Lending: BlockFi’s $100M Settlement with the SEC

The trick to understanding the crypto and blockchain space is tracking the right thought leaders and subject matter experts. It is a very close-knit, passionate community of pioneers, evangelists, and early adopters who have been reporting on and sticking with their overall perspective that–over time–crypto is a strategic game-changer in the storage of value, value creation, and transaction of that value globally. Long term, the conventional wisdom within this community is that the traditional notion of “money” is on the ropes – ripe for the disruption many industries and societal conventions experienced during Web 2.0. Blockchain is also significant over time in areas such as supply chain transparency, asset tracking, digital data ownership, digital sovereignty, and use cases in a vast variety of industry verticals.

OODA has been a member of this community throughout this early stage innovation and evolutionary process, garnering insights from OODAcast conversations with pioneer investors in the asset class such as Bradley Rotter and DeFi journalist and author Camila Russo. In his interview with Bradley Rotter, OODA CEO Matt Devost shares that he wishes he would have kept up and running the crypto mining hardware he set up a few years ago (as a demonstration for the class he was teaching at Georgetown at the time). Suffice it to say, OODA has had its sleeves rolled up in monitoring this disruptive and promising technology.

Details of the BlockFi Settlement with the SEC

An equal and opposite reaction to the recent onslaught of cybersecurity incidents directed at the Crypto and DeFi marketplace (itemized in our recently released Web3 Cyber Incident Database) are regulatory or market mechanisms designed to enhance the trust relationship between end-users, federal regulators, and the crypto platforms during this evolutionary phase of the Web3 innovation ecosystem.

The recent SEC action against crypto lender BlockFi has been heralded by many in the DeFi innovation community as a seminal moment for the cryptocurrency marketplac

