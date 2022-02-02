Continue to Tighten Your OODA Loop for Year Three of the COVID-19 Pandemic

If you are interested in the black swan/gray rhino aspects of the Covid-19 pandemic response, explore OODA Research and Analysis by searching ‘pandemic.’ The results tell the story of the OODA Loop research team tracking and analysis efforts (in the years leading up to 2020) of the following topics: 1) pandemic early warning systems; and 2) pandemic preparedness efforts, amongst others. The database is rich and ripe for exploration and brainstorming.

In retrospect, the public health, economic stability, and national security measures that were in place were not strategically structured enough to adequately respond to the challenge when a pandemic of the scale of Covid-19 actually arrived on our shores.

We were not alone: since December 2019, the world has been on its heels – along with the U.S. – in what has simply proven a wily virus in terms of its mutability, transmissibility, virality, and severity. The virus – working hand-in-glove with the complexities of individual and group risk assessment, identity politics, crisis management, social psychology, behavioral psychology, and public health messaging – has wreaked havoc for over two years now.

We strongly encourage OODA Loop subscribers to prioritize tools for clear decision-making while operating in a low information environment. It is this ‘tightening your OODA Loop” we want to reinforce now as we head into year three of our research and analysis of the pandemic and its impacts far and wide. We will continue to assist our members (and your organizations) in your efforts to reduce the impacts of some of the behavioral psychology patterns and cognitive traps which manifest when dealing with uncertainty and imperfect information environments.

