OODA Salon Wednesday 19 January 2022: Commercial Technology and National Security

This 19 January 2022 OODA Salon features Dr. Jennifer Buss, CEO of the Potomac Institute.

Dr. Buss is a long term friend and OODA network member who has contributed insight to the greater national security community for years. As leader of the Potomac Institute for Policy Studies, she guides an organization with a stellar reputation for S&T policy research. The institute identifies and leads discussions on S&T and national security issues facing our society, providing an academic forum to enable evidence based recommendations.

In this Salon we have asked Dr. Buss to provide insights insights into ways to improve the way the national security community (especially DoD) can tap into commercial technology. Following comments by Jen we will open the Salon to member questions and discussion. As with our other Salons, this session will be recorded with video posted in the The OODA Member Video Library for future reference.

