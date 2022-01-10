ArchiveOODA Original

OODA Salon 17 January 2022: Commercial Technology and National Security

10 Jan 2022 Bob Gourley

This 19 January 2022 OODA Salon features Dr. Jennifer Buss, CEO of the Potomac Institute.

Dr. Buss is a long term friend and OODA network member who has contributed insight to the greater national security community for years. As leader of the Potomac Institute for Policy Studies, she guides an organization with a stellar reputation for S&T policy research. The institute identifies and leads discussions on S&T and national security issues facing our society, providing an academic forum to enable evidence based recommendations.

In this Salon we have asked Dr. Buss to provide insights  insights into ways to improve the way the national security community (especially DoD) can tap into commercial technology. Following comments by Jen we will open the Salon to member questions and discussion. As with our other Salons, this session will be recorded with video posted in the The OODA Member Video Library for future reference.

OODA Salons are for OODA members only, and all full members will receive an invite to participate. For more information on OODA membership see: Join OODAloop.com

Bob Gourley

Bob Gourley

Bob Gourley is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of OODA LLC, the technology research and advisory firm with a focus on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity which publishes OODALoop.com and CTOvision.com. Bob is the author of the book The Cyber Threat. Bob has been an advisor to dozens of successful high tech startups and has conducted enterprise cybersecurity assessments for businesses in multiple sectors of the economy. He was a career Naval Intelligence Officer and is the former CTO of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

