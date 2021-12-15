OODA Salon 20 December 2021: Digital Innovation and Threats, A discussion with Deputy Director of CIA for Innovation Jennifer Ewbank

This 20 Dec 2021 OODA Salon features a discussion with Jennifer Ewbank, Deputy Director of CIA for Digital Innovation.

Her office is responsible for current and future activities associated with both technologies and business processes around digital innovation, a topic which touches every aspect of agency missions. This includes activities in domains like Cloud, IT, Cyber Operations, Cybersecurity, Data Policy, Artificial Intelligence and Open Source. We will discuss the nature of the modern digital threat environment, things that American C-Suite leaders should know regarding CIA missions and how to serve them, and things we should all know about how to survive and thrive in the tech enabled world.

There will be an opportunity for members to ask questions of Jennifer following a presentation.

A career federal government official, Ms. Ewbank has 34 years of experience, initially as a Foreign Service Officer with the State Department, and more recently with CIA, primarily in the Directorate of Operations, where she has held key leadership positions and served the bulk of her career in the field, to include four tours as Chief of Station. In one of Ms. Ewbank’s previous leadership roles, she was responsible for CIA’s engagement with the US private sector and academia.

OODA Salons are for OODA members only, and all full members will receive an invite to participate. For more information on OODA membership see: Join OODAloop.com

Note: This meeting will be recorded and an edited version will be posted in The OODA Member Video Library for future member reference.