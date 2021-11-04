OODA Salon 10 Nov 2021 at 1pm Eastern: Build vs Buy in the Federal Ecosystem

In the age of great power competition, the need for government to be able to tap into commercial innovation has never been greater. But it can be hard for government decision-makers to know when it is best to leverage existing commercial capabilities or to hire defense integrators or use internal staff to create their own solutions.

Questions of building vs buying have been around for decades. Numerous high level studies exist on this topic, incudling many by the Defense Science Board and the congressionally mandated Software Acquisition and Practices (SWAP) study. This is not a topic with simple answers. But now more than ever it is one that is important to keep pushing on.

The next session in the OODA salon series (10 November at 1pm Eastern) will provide context on the challenge here and facilitate a discussion designed to inform the community.

Some questions we will tackle include:

What can government decision-makers do right now to optimize the use of commercial innovation to support critical missions?

What factors cause government decision-makers to use their own developers to re-create things that already exist?

Advice for senior government decision-makers who need to decide whether to build their own software package or buy an existing commercial product?

How can government leaders know they are making the right build vs buy decision?

Members will be able to ask questions and interaction is strongly desired. We will call on several subject matter experts and with member input will build an improved collective situational awareness on the topic. We will also use this session to inform our reporting at OODA Loop.

