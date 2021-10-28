OODA Salon 27 Oct 2021: An examination of Global Risks and Mitigations

On 27 Oct 2021 OODA Network members participated in a network only salon focused on an examination of global geopolitical risks and mitigation strategies. This session provided members with an update that flowed from the OODA C-Suite Report and provided an opportunity for all present to provide inputs on areas of interest that OODA analysts should be prioritizing for the community.

Coming Salon Schedule:

Wednesday 10 Nov: Build vs Buy in Federal IT

Wednesday 1 Dec: Opportunities and Risks in Smart Cities

Wednesday 15 Dec: The Metaverse: What to expect in 2021

Wednesday 12 Jan: Digital Twins: The mirror worlds of the metaverse

Wednesday 26 Jan: The modern data architecture: How the best in industry do data

Wednesday 9 Feb: Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI), MilSpeak for the Havana Syndrome

The full video from the Salon Series is provided in this post.

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

Already a member? Sign in to your account.

OODA Loop provides actionable intelligence, analysis, and insight on global security, technology, and business issues. Our members are global leaders, technologists, and intelligence and security professionals looking to inform their decision making process to understand and navigate global risks and opportunities.

You can chose to be an OODA Loop Subscriber or an OODA Network Member. Subscribers get access to all site content, while Members get all site content plus additional Member benefits such as participation in our Monthly meetings, exclusive OODA Unlocked Discounts, discounted training and conference attendance, job opportunities, our Weekly Research Report, and other great benefits.

For more information please click here. Thanks!

Already a member? Sign in to your account.

This video is also available in the OODA Member Video Library.

Current titles in our on demand video library include:

A Practitioner’s View of the Cyber Threat: Insights you can use to steer appropriate action

Insights you can use to steer appropriate action When AI Goes Wrong: A presentation that will help you understand how to make the most of your AI by ensuring you know of the dark side

A presentation that will help you understand how to make the most of your AI by ensuring you know of the dark side An AI Security Framework: OODA’s recommended approach to ensuring your AI delivers as promised and is secure.

OODA’s recommended approach to ensuring your AI delivers as promised and is secure. The Technologies of AI and Security: A video overview of the tech firms providing real capability to help address AI and Security issues.

A video overview of the tech firms providing real capability to help address AI and Security issues. The Intelligence Workstation of the Future: Insights into ways modern technology can be optimized in support of analysts

Insights into ways modern technology can be optimized in support of analysts The Future of Enterprise IT: We track the megatrends and build actionable insights you can use

We track the megatrends and build actionable insights you can use Your Data Strategy in a Hybrid Cloud Environment: Most hybrid cloud use today is because of the need for data analytics. Here is how to optimize that.

We built each of these presentations with the busy decision-maker in mind. Each video provides succinct articulations of issues leading to recommended actions, all based on our research and expert assessments.

OODA Members can access this premium content at The OODA Member Video Library

Related Reading:

Black Swans and Gray Rhinos

Now more than ever, organizations need to apply rigorous thought to business risks and opportunities. In doing so it is useful to understand the concepts embodied in the terms Black Swan and Gray Rhino. See: Potential Future Opportunities, Risks and Mitigation Strategies in the Age of Continuous Crisis

Cybersecurity Sensemaking: Strategic intelligence to inform your decisionmaking

The OODA leadership and analysts have decades of experience in understanding and mitigating cybersecurity threats and apply this real world practitioner knowledge in our research and reporting. This page on the site is a repository of the best of our actionable research as well as a news stream of our daily reporting on cybersecurity threats and mitigation measures. See: Cybersecurity Sensemaking

Corporate Sensemaking: Establishing an Intelligent Enterprise

OODA’s leadership and analysts have decades of direct experience helping organizations improve their ability to make sense of their current environment and assess the best courses of action for success going forward. This includes helping establish competitive intelligence and corporate intelligence capabilities. Our special series on the Intelligent Enterprise highlights research and reports that can accelerate any organization along their journey to optimized intelligence. See: Corporate Sensemaking

Artificial Intelligence Sensemaking: Take advantage of this mega trend for competitive advantage

This page serves as a dynamic resource for OODA Network members looking for Artificial Intelligence information to drive their decision-making process. This includes a special guide for executives seeking to make the most of AI in their enterprise. See: Artificial Intelligence Sensemaking

COVID-19 Sensemaking: What is next for business and governments

From the very beginning of the pandemic we have focused on research on what may come next and what to do about it today. This section of the site captures the best of our reporting plus daily daily intelligence as well as pointers to reputable information from other sites. See: OODA COVID-19 Sensemaking Page.

Space Sensemaking: What does your business need to know now

A dynamic resource for OODA Network members looking for insights into the current and future developments in Space, including a special executive’s guide to space. See: Space Sensemaking

Quantum Computing Sensemaking

OODA is one of the few independent research sources with experience in due diligence on quantum computing and quantum security companies and capabilities. Our practitioner’s lens on insights ensures our research is grounded in reality. See: Quantum Computing Sensemaking.

The OODAcast Video and Podcast Series

In 2020, we launched the OODAcast video and podcast series designed to provide you with insightful analysis and intelligence to inform your decision making process. We do this through a series of expert interviews and topical videos highlighting global technologies such as cybersecurity, AI, quantum computing along with discussions on global risk and opportunity issues. See: The OODAcast