The Executive’s Guide To Mitigating The Ransomware Threat

This post, produced with inputs from real world cybersecurity practitioners Matt Devost, Bob Flores, Junaid Islam and Bob Gourley, provides information for Corporate Board of Directors and the CEO. In our experience, the guidance provided here can mitigate the existential risks of a ransomware infection to a low level.

This is the second part of our special series on Ransomware. The first provided an update on the nature of the threat, including an anatomy of a modern attack.

Background

The cybersecurity community has an extensive body of knowledge of lessons learned and best practices that can be applied directly to any organization that wants to leverage these insights. This defensive ecosystem, when used appropriately, can mitigate the risks by the most active criminal ecosystem.

This point leads to the single most important action a CEO can take to mitigate the threat of ransomware: Decide that your organization will leverage the power of the cybersecurity community and its extensive lessons learned in mitigating cyber risks like ransomware.

Do not think you are in this fight alone.

It takes both policy and technical controls to mitigate this threat. Our list of the most critical lessons in both is presented below.

Corporate Policy and Process

Every business is different. So community lessons learned have to be contextualized before implementing. That said, there are policy and process lessons so significant they are almost totally universal.

Governance: Every organization large or small should have a cybersecurity governance program in place, including use of a comprehensive cybersecurity framework. Our favorite is the NIST cybersecurity framework. It is designed to be comprehensive and understandable and tailorable to any level of the organization. This critical step will provide a foundation of security that makes it much harder on adversaries.

Technical Controls and Configurations

This list that follows is built for the technical executive: the CIO, CTO, CISO or enterprise network expert. It is certainly good for CEOs to review this guidance since ultimate responsibility for thwarting ransomware rests in that position, but in most cases the CEO should review these with the right technical leaders who will really implement these actions.

Patching: It is really shocking how many key enterprise systems are not patched in the average modern enterprise. Managers should sit down with IT professionals and review with them the patch level of key systems that run business applications and control user accounts. And settings for automated patching and scanning for updates should be reviewed. No leader should have to wait for a ransomware attack to learn that a poor patch management process is in place.

Concluding Thoughts:

Every organization should leverage the power of the cybersecurity community and its extensive lessons learned in mitigating cyber risks like ransomware. We know of no other approach that will work in mitigating this threat.

