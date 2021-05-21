Trond Undheim on the Future of Technology and a Framework for Analyzing Forces of Disruption

Trond Undheim is a futurist, investor, consultant, executive, speaker, entrepreneur and podcaster.

He produces widely impactful podcasts: Futurized, which tracks the underlying forces of disruption in tech, policy, business models, social dynamics and the environment, and Augmented, which reveals stories behind the new era of industrial operations.

Trond is trained as a social scientist with a career in technology and innovation, and is the author of a string of books helping make sense of the dynamics at the nexus of multiple technology and societal trends, his most recent book, Future Tech, was just released.

Future Tech provides a framework designed to help all of us understand and capture value from disruptive industry trends. The book explains how four sources of technology, policy, business models and social dynamics work together and how they are shaped by complex interactive environments. More importantly, the book provides recommendations and concepts for how to apply understanding of these disruptive forces to analysis.

In the discussion we gain insights on how to apply Trond’s framework to inform decisions being made today.

Podcast Version:

Additional Resources:

Futurized

Augmented

Future Tech