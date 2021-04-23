OODAcast: Max de Groen of Bain Capital PE on the Megatrends Driving Future Tech Enabled Investments

Max de Groen is a managing director at Bain Capital Private Equity (one of the world’s leading PE firms with over $130 billion of assets under management), where he focuses on investments in infrastructure, cybersecurity, and application software as well as internet and digital media. This means is is well positioned to help us understand more about the future of technology enabled businesses.

Max joined Bain Capital Private Equity in 2010. Prior to joining Bain Capital Private Equity, Max was at The Boston Consulting Group, where he consulted in the technology, financial services, and healthcare practice areas. He also serves on the board of directors of Nutanix, and Rocket Software and has also previously been involved in Bain Capital’s investments in BMC Software, Symantec, and NortonLifeLock among others.

Our discussion dives into Max’s views on:

Due Diligence and Technology Debt (and how to evaluate it prior to an investment)

Where we are in the trend towards cloud computing (in many ways the trend has just begun)

The reason Bain Capital invested in Nutanix and the future of hyper converged infrastructure and hybrid cloud

Hot technology sectors Bain Capital is considering investments in

What sets Bain Capital apart from other investment sources (the pioneered a concept called value-added investment, they partner with management teams to help build and grow great firms)

Lessons learned from investing in firms like Symantec

Podcast Version:

Related Resources:

Bain Capital PE

A CTO’s Perspective on Technology Debt in M&A