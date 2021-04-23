ArchiveOODA Original

OODAcast: Max de Groen of Bain Capital PE on the Megatrends Driving Future Tech Enabled Investments

23 Apr 2021 Bob Gourley

Max de Groen is a managing director at Bain Capital Private Equity (one of the world’s leading PE firms with over $130 billion of assets under management), where he focuses on investments in infrastructure, cybersecurity, and application software as well as internet and digital media. This means is is well positioned to help us understand more about the future of technology enabled businesses. 

Max joined Bain Capital Private Equity  in 2010. Prior to joining Bain Capital Private Equity, Max was at The Boston Consulting Group, where he consulted in the technology, financial services, and healthcare practice areas. He also serves on the board of directors of Nutanix, and Rocket Software and has also previously been involved in Bain Capital’s investments in BMC Software, Symantec, and NortonLifeLock among others.

Our discussion dives into Max’s views on:

  • Due Diligence and Technology Debt (and how to evaluate it prior to an investment)
  • Where we are in the trend towards cloud computing (in many ways the trend has just begun)
  • The reason Bain Capital invested in Nutanix and the future of hyper converged infrastructure and hybrid cloud
  • Hot technology sectors Bain Capital is considering investments in
  • What sets Bain Capital apart from other investment sources (the pioneered a concept called  value-added investment, they partner with management teams to help build and grow great firms)
  • Lessons learned from investing in firms like Symantec

Bob Gourley is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of OODA LLC, the technology research and advisory firm with a focus on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity which publishes OODALoop.com and CTOvision.com. Bob is the author of the book The Cyber Threat. Bob has been an advisor to dozens of successful high tech startups and has conducted enterprise cybersecurity assessments for businesses in multiple sectors of the economy. He was a career Naval Intelligence Officer and is the former CTO of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

