OODAcast – Former CIA Officer Rob Richer on the Geopolitical Landscape, Leadership Lessons Learned, and Supporting Decision-makers

54 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

Rob Richer is a highly regarded advisor to international executives and global government leaders including several heads of state. Rob has a well informed perspective on international risks and opportunities and an ability to analyze and distill observations in a way that is meaningful for your decision making process. In this OODAcast we cover the current state of global and domestic affairs, key leadership and decision-making lessons learned derived from Rob’s extensive CIA career.

As a bonus, we talk to Rob about how the character Mitch Rapp is based upon him. Rapp is the main character in a 18 book series by the late bestselling author Vince Flynn. One of the books was also produced into the film American Assassin.

Rob Richer retired in November 2005 from the Central Intelligence Agency as the Associate Deputy Director for Operations (ADDO). Prior to his assignment as the ADDO in 2004, Richer was the Chief of the Near East and South Asia Division, responsible for Clandestine Service Operations throughout the Middle East and South Asia.

Mr. Richer has been awarded numerous awards and commendations from a number of foreign governments. Additionally during his Agency career, he has received commendations and awards to include the Intelligence Commendation Medal in both 1993 and 1996; the Director’s Award in 2004 and in March 2006, Mr. Richer was awarded the Distinguished Career Intelligence Medal.

Podcast Version:

Additional Information:

Mitch Rapp Series

A State of Mind: Faith and the CIA

A Quiet Cadence: A Novel

The Spymasters: How the CIA Directors Shape History and the Future

Word of Honor