Engaging Start Ups and College Kids to solve DoD Problems

02 Feb 2021 Chris Ward
DoD has access to College Kids and Technology Start Ups through the National Security Innovation Network.  Read how to leverage this funding program to engage your talents and technologies in DoD problems.

Chris Ward

Chris Ward

Chris Ward (Commander, U.S. Navy (Retired)) has over 30 years of experience helping the Department of Defense (DoD) solve difficult technology requirements. She has a proven track record of building, maintaining, securing and certifying technology solutions for use within DoD. She works with Industry to identify key opportunities and provides strategic guidance and support. She is a strategic analyst and cybersecurity professional who has deep expertise in improving enterprise cybersecurity.

