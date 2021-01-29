ArchiveOODA Original

OODAcast: Camila Russo on Ethereum and the Future of Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

29 Jan 2021 Matt Devost

This week’s OODAcast features an interview with Camila Russo, the author of the book “The Infinite Machine: How an Army of Crypto-hackers Is Building the Next Internet with Ethereum”. Camila is also the founder of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) site The Defiant, which tracks developments, emerging trends, and news in the fast moving DeFi space.

In this interview, Camila shares how her experience covering fiat currency issues as a reporter for Bloomberg sparked her interest in Bitcoin and how she focused her attention on the Ethereum project early in its development. We discuss Camila’s book and the emergence of Ethereum as well as the most interesting applications of Ethereum, future disruptions, and the general trends driving the DeFi space.

Apologies for the dog barking. We did our best to minimize it, but a shared reality of our work-from-home existence.

Camila’s book was one our picks for top 10 Security, Technology, and Business books of 2020.

Additional Resources:

The Defiant

Camila on Twitter

The Infinite Machine on Amazon

