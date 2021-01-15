Percipient AI CEO Balan Ayyar on the real world application of AI to critical missions

Balan Ayyar is the Founder and CEO of Percipient.ai, a Silicon Valley based artificial intelligence firm focused on delivering products and solutions for the most pressing intelligence and national security challenges.

Percipient.ai is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, with offices in Reston, VA.

In this OODAcon discussion Balan describes his approach to how to apply AI to some of the nation’s most significant/serious issues.

