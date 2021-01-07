OODA Network Interview: Paul Becker

This post is based on an interview with RADM Paul Becker, CEO of The Becker T3 Group. It is part of our series of interviews of OODA Network members. Our objective with these interviews is to provide actionable information of interest to the community, including insights that can help with your own career progression. We also really like highlighting some of the great people that make our continued research and reporting possible. For the full series see: OODA Expert Network Bio Series. Read how his years in Naval Intelligence and his personal struggles with cancer helped him hone the tools he needed: Teamwork, Tone and Tenacity.

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

This content is restricted to OODA Network members only. Members get access to all site content plus access to exclusive reports and events. Please consider becoming a member. For more information please click here. Thanks!

Already a member? Sign in to your account.