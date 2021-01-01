OODA Loop Greatest Hits – 2020 Edition

Each year we compile a list of our top posts based on page views. It provides interesting insight into what topics were top of mind for our Members. Obviously, Covid was a key interest area, but we also saw heavy interest in cyber and security, as well as a resurgence in older pieces that provided key insight into Russian cyber operations.

Here are the stories, research reports, and podcasts for 2020. We look forward to providing even more great content in 2021.

Top 15 OODA Originals

# 1 – You Need to Tighten Your OODA Loop on the Coronavirus/COVID-19

#2 – Deception Needs to be an Essential Element of Your Cyber Defense Strategy

#3 – The Impact Of Coronavirus on your Markets and Business Strategy

#4 – Cybersecurity Expert Admits to Espionage and International Kidnapping Charges

#5 – Mexican Cartel Adaptation and Innovation

#6 – Top 10 Security, Technology, and Business Books of 2020

#7 – The Clean Network Initiative: Another Nail in the Coffin of An Open Internet

#8 – Cyber: The Art Of War

#9 – DHS Issues Three Warnings on Terrorist, Extremists, and Cyber Threats Relating to COVID-19

#10 – Vulnerabilities, the Search for Buried Treasure, and the US Government

#11 – Emergent Ideas Around Covid-19

#12 – Cyberwar Was Coming: A Reflection on the 25 Year Old Thesis that Predicted a Generation of Cyberconflict

#13 – AI Wins Against Humans In Simulated Air To Air Combat In What Air Force Colonel Calls a “Big Blue vs Gary Kasparov” Moment

#14 – A Traveling Executive’s Guide to Cybersecurity

#15 – Putin’s Cyber OODA Loop is Tighter Than Yours

Top Reference and Research Posts

The Red Teamer’s Top Ten Books

COVID-19 Sensemaking

Deception in Cyber – OODA Research Report

Top Five OODAcast Interviews

We interviewed over 45 experts in 2020 and would invite you to check out the whole series. Such great insight into business, technology, decision making, and other critical issues.

John Robb on Global Guerrillas and Frameworks to Drive Your Decision Making

Chet Richards on applying the principles of OODA and John Boyd to business

Scott McNealy, Co-Founder of Sun Microsystems, On Tech Leadership and Policy

Robert Fink on Lessons Learned From Using Data In Crisis Response To Reduce Risk and Support Mission

Expert Practitioner of Analysis Carmen Medina on Analytical Thinking