ArchiveOODA Original

Navy’s Digital Twins: Accelerating deployment of new tech in support of operational missions

12 Nov 2020 Chris Ward

The Navy is using “Digital Twins” to help them speed up afloat innovation.  Read how this effort will transform how Navy updates the Fleet.

Can a Digital Twin help Navy deploy new technology without pulling the ship into port?  Can a Digital Twin reduce the chance of breaking important mission critical systems?

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

This content is restricted to OODA Network members only. Members get access to all site content plus access to exclusive reports and events. Please consider becoming a member. For more information please click here. Thanks!

Already a member?  Sign in to your account.

Tags:
Chris Ward

Chris Ward

Chris Ward (Commander, U.S. Navy (Retired)) has over 30 years of experience helping the Department of Defense (DoD) solve difficult technology requirements. She has a proven track record of building, maintaining, securing and certifying technology solutions for use within DoD. She works with Industry to identify key opportunities and provides strategic guidance and support. She is a strategic analyst and cybersecurity professional who has deep expertise in improving enterprise cybersecurity.

You Might Also Like

Can Prize Challenges Help The DoD Find Autonomous Cybersecurity AI Solutions?

October 29, 2020

What The Business Strategist Should Know About Congress’s Latest Report On Future Threats and Defense

October 6, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2