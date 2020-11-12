Navy’s Digital Twins: Accelerating deployment of new tech in support of operational missions

The Navy is using “Digital Twins” to help them speed up afloat innovation. Read how this effort will transform how Navy updates the Fleet.

Can a Digital Twin help Navy deploy new technology without pulling the ship into port? Can a Digital Twin reduce the chance of breaking important mission critical systems?

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

This content is restricted to OODA Network members only. Members get access to all site content plus access to exclusive reports and events. Please consider becoming a member. For more information please click here. Thanks!

Already a member? Sign in to your account.