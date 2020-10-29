ArchiveOODA Original

Emerging Public Health Sector Ransomware Attacks

29 Oct 2020 Bob Gourley

The Joint DHS, FBI, HHS advisory on the malicious targeting of the US public health sector by criminals using ransomware should cause immediate tactical action by cyber defenders in the medical and healthcare community. It also signals the need for strategic actions by executives in these and other sectors.  It could also change the dynamic around how governments view these attacks with impactful targeting being designated as terrorist activity.

