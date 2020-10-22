OODAcon Online 18 Nov 2020: Hack your way into the future

5 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

Join us 18 November 2020 from 1:00pm till 4:30pm for OODAcon Online.

About the OODAcon Series

The OODAcon series is about understanding the future and developing the resiliency to thrive and survive in an age of exponential disruption.

Society, technology, and institutions are confronting unprecedented change. Rapid acceleration of innovation, disruptive technologies and infrastructures, and new modes of network-enabled conflict requires leaders to not only think outside the box, but to think without the box.

The OODAcon conference series brings together the hackers, thinkers, strategists, disruptors, leaders, technologists, and creators with one foot in the future to discuss the most pressing issues of the day and provide insight into the ways technology is evolving. OODAcons are not just about understanding the future, but developing the resiliency to thrive and survive in an age of disruption.

OODA Network Members attend the OODAcon series for free. To learn more about membership benefits and to sign up and automatically receive an invitation to the 18 November OODAcon join the network here: Join OODA Loop

More about the 18 Nov 2020 OODACon

In our interview with Kevin Roberts, the iconic CEO and author of the book 64 Shots, he expanded on his views of how to envision and build the future. It has always been impossible to really see the future but planners have a need to try. In this age of accelerating technology, global pandemic and geopolitical shifts is it more complex than ever, making most projections of the future just gobbledygook. Who thinks these days that we know what the term “new normal” means? Who has any credibility writing about the “future of work” or “the future of cybersecurity”? Kevin’s approach: do not rely on the arrogant predictions of futurists. Instead, hack your way into the future, like hacking your way through a jungle. Be prepared to improvise and overcome. Relish and drive change where you can. Be flexible and agile and continue to create, but do so while learning to fail fast and fix fast.

Agenda for the 18 Nov 2020 OODAcon:

1:00 pm: The Operating Environment

Bob Gourley and Matt Devost provide an overview of the dynamic situation we all operate in, setting the stage for our follow-on panels and discussions

1:30 pm-2:15 pm: Finding Order of Magnitude Improvement in Cybersecurity

This panel of transformational CEOs and proven past performers will explore and annunciate what leaders need to know and do to transform their security posture.

2:15 pm-3:00 pm: Executing on the new National Strategy for Critical and Emerging Technologies

This panel of great tech champions and leading executives will examine the new strategy for protecting the United States’ Critical and Emerging Technologies, with a focus on lessons that can be learned from attacks against American Innovation

3:00 pm-4:00 pm: Member Hottakes

We have hand selected experts from the OODA network to lead us in discussions on several critical topics including

Quantum Security

AI

Boards and Cyber

Leader Attitudes

The Innovator’s Approach

4:00 pm: Wrap Up and Next Steps

Bob Gourley and Matt Devost will provide a wrap-up and discuss next steps for the OODA network, including next meetings and other ways to get engaged in shaping our collective future.

