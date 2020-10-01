ArchiveOODA Original

The Nevernight Connection – The FBI’s Short Film on Cyber Espionage

01 Oct 2020 OODA Analyst

Just in time for Security Awareness Month, the FBI has released a short film dramatizing the risk of cyber espionage.  Inspired by the case of former CIA officer Kevin Mallory—the professionally produced film details the fictional account of a former U.S. Intelligence Community official who was targeted by China via a fake profile on a professional networking site and recruited to turn over classified information before being arrested.

