The Nevernight Connection – The FBI’s Short Film on Cyber Espionage
Just in time for Security Awareness Month, the FBI has released a short film dramatizing the risk of cyber espionage. Inspired by the case of former CIA officer Kevin Mallory—the professionally produced film details the fictional account of a former U.S. Intelligence Community official who was targeted by China via a fake profile on a professional networking site and recruited to turn over classified information before being arrested.