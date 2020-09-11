DoD Intentions With Intelligent Robotics and Autonomous Systems for Ground Forces

Unmanned ground systems have been around and in use in DoD for decades. They were used throughout WWII for various functions considered too dangerous for humans, like demolition missions or advancing on a battle front to draw enemy fire. What’s exciting today is the explosion of possibilities as we couple artificial intelligence with modern day sensors and a versatile all-terrain ground platform. The FY21 President’s Budget dedicates serious funding to the R&D of Intelligent Robotics and Autonomous Systems (IRAS). Systems that can perform autonomously, make intelligent decisions based on what they “sense” and carry our successful missions (with or without a human in the mix) are critical to DoD’s strategy over the next decade.

