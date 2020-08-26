OODA Network Interview: Marc Ambinder

Marc Ambinder has spent his high profile career at the intersection of journalism, national security and politics. Read how his innate curiosity helped him create a successful career doing the work he loves.

“When you are trying to mitigate a crisis, you need to be open minded for things that violate your intuition but might make sense down the road.” Marc advises. It’s not always immediately obvious what the winners will be.

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

This content is restricted to OODA Network members only. Members get access to all site content plus access to exclusive reports and events. Please consider becoming a member. For more information please click here. Thanks!

Already a member? Sign in to your account.