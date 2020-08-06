ArchiveOODA Original

OODAcast: Bradley Rotter On The Future Of Work, CryptoCurrencies, Quantum Computing and Leadership

06 Aug 2020 Matt Devost

Bradley Rotter is a visionary investor who has pioneered investments in many new alternative investments classes including having been an early backer of hedge funds in 1982 while speculating on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. He was also an early investor in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency ecosystems and at a dinner with OODA CEO Matt Devost in 2012 predicted Bitcoin would exceed the price of gold.

Bradley moved to San Francisco in mid 80’s to be close to the technology fountainhead of the Bay Area. In 1995 he was famously quoted saying “this internet thing is going to be big” and this vision guided his investments in several successful technology companies.

Bradley has made numerous VC and PE investments, with a particular focus on internet and technology and spanning from hedge funds to satellites.

This wide ranging conversation hits on multiple high tech topics including quantum computing, crypto currencies and the data analytics.

Podcast Version:

 

Additional Reading:

Quantum Computing Sensemaking

Is Quantum Computing Ushering in an Era of No More Secrets?

