OODAcast: Paul Pagnato, CEO and Founder at PagnatoKarp and Author of The Transparency Wave

Paul Pagnato migrated from a career as a scientist looking for life in outer space to one of the top financial advisors in the U.S. with a keen eye for tracking innovation, exponential change, and other emerging global issues. He is also the author of the recent book, The Transparency Wave, which highlights the essential role that transparency plays in future innovation and entrepreneurial success.

Paul A. Pagnato is Co-Chairman Cresset, Founder PagnatoKarp, a top family office and private wealth management firm with over $9.5 billion assets under management.¹ Paul is a top advisor with more than 27 years of industry leadership, ranked #1 in Virginia on Forbes Top Wealth Advisors and #2 in Virginia on Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors lists. PagnatoKarp is Best Multi-Family Office ($2.5B to $5B AUM/AUA) by Family Wealth Report Awards and a Virginia Business Best Place to Work.

Paul is also founder of the TrueFiduciary® Institute, a non-profit with a Massive Transformational Purpose of positively impacting one million lives through digital education and True Fiduciary® standards of exponential transparency, targeting the well-being of students, individuals and advisors.

Paul has been advising clients for more than 27 years, specializing in CEO Founders, entrepreneurs and UHNW families. Paul spent 19 years with Merrill Lynch, where he founded the Washington, D.C. Private Banking & Investment office. He began his career as a microbiologist with NASA and McDonnell Douglas working collaboratively to search for life in outer space.

In this OODAcast we tapped into Paul’s extensive background to seek insights relevant to decision-makers building high growth companies. We also dive into his newest book, The Transparency Wave, where he examines how in a time of exponential growth across multiple sectors, those who fear transparency are doomed to remain in the past. Paul provides example after example of how exponential growth is here now and how transparency provides significant advantage to any organization in this new domain.

