OODAcast: Brad Meltzer, Bestselling Novelist With Insights To Inform Your Business Strategy

26 Jun 2020 Bob Gourley

Brad Meltzer is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Culper Ring Trilogy (The Inner Circle, The Fifth Assassin, The President’s Shadow), The Escape Artist, The Book of Lies and many other thrillers loved by millions for their realism and well researched fact based themes and drama filled plots. He is also widely known for his non-fiction history including The First Conspiracy, a work based on extensive research that reads like a thriller while giving the foundational stories of the nation’s espionage and counterintelligence services. His most recent non-fiction book examines a plot to kill Abraham Lincoln while he was on his way to his inauguration. This one too reads like a thriller, exposing us to the realities of a era when the nation was divided by polarizing political factions.

We Interviewed Brad with an eye towards lessons for business leaders and operational decision-makers today. Brad reveals insights from his research into the characters of leaders like George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and a wide range of heroes in his “Ordinary People Change The World” series and provides us with recommendations that we can all take onboard. He does so with an enthusiasm that is infectious, ending the discussion with insights that may help us all as we map our way towards a brighter, more prosperous and just future.

For more on Brad and his incredible series of both fiction and non-fiction books see:

https://bradmeltzer.com/

Podcast Version:

Bob Gourley

Bob Gourley is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of OODA LLC, the technology research and advisory firm with a focus on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity which publishes OODALoop.com and CTOvision.com. Bob is the author of the book The Cyber Threat. Bob has been an advisor to dozens of successful high tech startups and has conducted enterprise cybersecurity assessments for businesses in multiple sectors of the economy. He was a career Naval Intelligence Officer and is the former CTO of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

