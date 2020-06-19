ArchiveOODA Original

OODA Network Interview: Dr. Gaurav Banga

19 Jun 2020 Chris Ward

Dr. Guarav Banga assumed he would become a Professor and spend his life in Academia.  Read about how his one year sabbatical to Silicon Valley in the late 1990’s changed his life and led to an explosive career on the leading edge of technology trends.

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

This content is restricted to OODA Network members only. Members get access to all site content plus access to exclusive reports and events. Please consider becoming a member. For more information please click here. Thanks!

Already a member?  Sign in to your account.

Tags:
Chris Ward

Chris Ward

Chris Ward (Commander, U.S. Navy (Retired)) has over 30 years of experience helping the Department of Defense (DoD) solve difficult technology requirements. She has a proven track record of building, maintaining, securing and certifying technology solutions for use within DoD. She works with Industry to identify key opportunities and provides strategic guidance and support. She is a strategic analyst and cybersecurity professional who has deep expertise in improving enterprise cybersecurity.

You Might Also Like

OODA Network Interview: Dr. Christopher Ahlberg, CEO of Recorded Future

May 29, 2020

OODA Network Interview: Tom Quinn

April 3, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2