OODAcast – Bobbie Stempfley of Carnegie Mellon University Software Engineering Institute

The leadership team at OODA have had the pleasure of working with and learning from Bobbie Stempfley since her leadership of the Department of Defense Computer Emergency Response Team (DoD CERT) after she established it in the late 1990’s. This OODAcast captures insights from Bobbie that can inform the action of leadership of corporate and government leaders alike.

She has had a broad influence on the cybersecurity community, including rising to senior executive position in the DoD and then later helping DHS as they established themselves as a new Department. She also lead Cybersecurity activities at MITRE. Through it all she has been a mentor to 1,000’s and a thought leader known for anticipating and mitigating risks. Now as director of the Carnegie Mellon University Software Engineering Institute’s CERT Division (since 2017) she leads a highly respected team of researchers examining some of the nation’s biggest challenges in cybersecurity, including insider threats, the security of Artificial Intelligence, and ways to measure the impact of cybersecurity solutions.

Topics we discuss with Bobbie included:

Her foundational story

Views on the current situation including actions we should take to reduce cyber risks right now

The situation regarding the security of artificial intelligence solutions

Advice for cybersecurity professionals seeking to stay current.

Research we should be aware of at CMU

Advice for the youth of today

Podcast Version:

Related Resources: