OODAcast – Bobbie Stempfley of Carnegie Mellon University Software Engineering Institute
The leadership team at OODA have had the pleasure of working with and learning from Bobbie Stempfley since her leadership of the Department of Defense Computer Emergency Response Team (DoD CERT) after she established it in the late 1990’s. This OODAcast captures insights from Bobbie that can inform the action of leadership of corporate and government leaders alike.
She has had a broad influence on the cybersecurity community, including rising to senior executive position in the DoD and then later helping DHS as they established themselves as a new Department. She also lead Cybersecurity activities at MITRE. Through it all she has been a mentor to 1,000’s and a thought leader known for anticipating and mitigating risks. Now as director of the Carnegie Mellon University Software Engineering Institute’s CERT Division (since 2017) she leads a highly respected team of researchers examining some of the nation’s biggest challenges in cybersecurity, including insider threats, the security of Artificial Intelligence, and ways to measure the impact of cybersecurity solutions.
Topics we discuss with Bobbie included:
- Her foundational story
- Views on the current situation including actions we should take to reduce cyber risks right now
- The situation regarding the security of artificial intelligence solutions
- Advice for cybersecurity professionals seeking to stay current.
- Research we should be aware of at CMU
- Advice for the youth of today
Podcast Version:
Related Resources:
- SEI CERT
- Bobbie Stempfley on LinkedIn
- An Executive’s Guide to Cognitive Bias in Decision Making: How we think is critically important.
- A Decision-Makers’s Guide to Artificial Intelligence: A plain english overview with the insights you need to drive corporate decisions
- The Executive’s Guide to Quantum Computing: What business decision-makers need to know now about quantum superiority
- The Executive’s Guide to the Revolution in Biology: An overview of key thrusts of the transformation underway in biology and offers seven topics business leaders should consider when updating business strategy to optimize opportunity because of these changes.
- OODA COVID-19 Sense-making: A dynamic resource for OODA Network members looking for Coronavirus/COVID-19 information to drive their decision-making process. We’ll update it with new links as we encounter them. This is not meant to be a comprehensive list, but rather a compilation of the most useful resources.
- The 2020 OODA Cybersecurity Watch List: list can serve multiple stakeholders. Investors can find firms that have demonstrated good product-market fit and are good candidates for follow-on funding. CISOs can find companies that have demonstrated real disruptive technology potential and at least enough traction to prove they are worth considering.
- OODAcast on YouTube: OODA’s YouTube Channel
- OODAcast Podcast: For audio to go