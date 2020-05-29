ArchiveOODA Original

The Future of Enterprise IoT

29 May 2020 Bob Gourley

The phrase Internet of Things (IoT) is a useful way to force thoughts on the new architecture emerging around embedded computing and ubiquitous communications. IoT devices are with us now and are proliferating at home, in our cars, on trains, planes, cities, buildings are factories. There are many design choices we all need to make to optimize how IoT serves our businesses. This succinct guide to IoT is meant to help you think through just that.

Bob Gourley

Bob Gourley is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of OODA LLC, the technology research and advisory firm with a focus on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity which publishes OODALoop.com and CTOvision.com. Bob is the author of the book The Cyber Threat. Bob has been an advisor to dozens of successful high tech startups and has conducted enterprise cybersecurity assessments for businesses in multiple sectors of the economy. He was a career Naval Intelligence Officer and is the former CTO of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

