OODAcast – A Conversation with Peter Singer on “Burn-In”

P. W. Singer is a strategist at New America and the author of a string of impactful and prescient books. His non fiction books (including Cybersecurity and Cyberwar, and LikeWar), have contextualized the new realities of the internet enabled conflicts we find ourselves in. His fiction, including Ghost Fleet, has provided interesting drama and stimulating entertainment while at the same time helping us all come to grips with hard issues we need to deal with. His latest book, Burn-In, is similarly a work of helpful fiction, providing entertainment and an enjoyable story that will keep you turning pages, while at the same time being helpful to all of us who seek to understand what tomorrow may bring so we can make better decisions about it today.

Burn-In is anchored in the realities we see all around us today. Artificial Intelligence is coming fast and changing the nature of many jobs, robots and automation are bringing tremendous new capabilities but also threatening humanity with loss of employment opportunities. Parenting in a world where everyone, including kids, are always connected is already changing how we raise the next generation. And citizens with employment, privacy and security concerns are already taking action to be heard and to have a voice in what happens next. P.W. Singer and his co-author August Cole have been tracking these megatrends for years and based their book on the realities of today extrapolated into the near future. They do so in a way that will help us all think through what we want of our future.

In our OODAcast discussion, we ask P.W. questions around how he thinks, how he researches, and how he observes reality. Our discussion dove deep into the many trends he has been tracking and how he used fiction to weave them all into a more comprehensive understanding of what the human impact of technology may be.

We promise no big spoilers, but plenty of actionable context you can apply to your own strategic thinking.

OODA members can purchase the Burn-In book with a 25% discount at this page:

https://800ceoread.com/OODA

Podcast Version:

Additional Reading: