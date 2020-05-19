ArchiveOODA Original

Quick Hits from the 2020 Verizon Data Breach Report

19 May 2020 Matt Devost

The annual Verizon Data Breach Report has become a reliable and consistent source of cybersecurity attack trends over the past several years. Verizon has just released this year’s report with the largest number of contributing organizations ever.  Here is OODA’s hot take.

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

This content is restricted to OODA Network members only. Members get access to all site content plus access to exclusive reports and events. Please consider becoming a member. For more information please click here. Thanks!

Already a member?  Sign in to your account.

Tags:
Matt Devost

Matt Devost

Matthew G. Devost is the CEO & Co-Founder of OODA LLC. Matt is a technologist, entrepreneur, and international security expert specializing in counterterrorism, critical infrastructure protection, intelligence, risk management and cyber-security issues. Matt co-founded the cyber security consultancy FusionX from 2010-2017. Matt was President & CEO of the Terrorism Research Center/Total Intel from 1996-2009. For a full bio, please see www.devost.net

You Might Also Like

Inventory of hacked servers for sale on cybercrime forum exceeds 43,000

May 15, 2020

Scammers steal $10 million from Norway’s state investment fund

May 14, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2