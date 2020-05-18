ArchiveOODA Original

OODAcast – Renowned Business Executive Scott McNealy, Co-Founder of Sun Microsystems

18 May 2020 Matt Devost

“Leaders should attenuate, not amplify.” – Scott McNealy

Scott McNealy was a co-founder and CEO of Sun Microsystems and has one of the longest-running tenures as the CEO of a Fortune 500 company in history. He was one of the few businessmen that played a critical role in the emergence of the Silicon Valley technology industry that exists today and is a highly sought after advisor for technology companies.

In 1999, Scott famously articulated that “You have zero privacy anyway. Get over it.” and we revisit that quote in the context of today’s technology and social media environment. This OODAcast with OODA CEO Matt Devost and McNealy also covers:

  • McNealy’s origin story including the founding of Sun
  • His perspective on today’s technology landscape and technology innovation
  • Leadership lessons derived over the course of his career
  • His view on Coronavirus
  • The future of education and how it looks more like Fortnite than Zoom.

 
Podcast Version:

Matthew G. Devost is the CEO & Co-Founder of OODA LLC. Matt is a technologist, entrepreneur, and international security expert specializing in counterterrorism, critical infrastructure protection, intelligence, risk management and cyber-security issues. Matt co-founded the cyber security consultancy FusionX from 2010-2017. Matt was President & CEO of the Terrorism Research Center/Total Intel from 1996-2009. For a full bio, please see www.devost.net

