OODAcast – A Conversation With Lou Manousos, CEO of RiskIQ
Elias (Lou) Manousos is a recognized expert in Internet security and fraud prevention. He has been developing and delivering enterprise protection technologies for more than 15 years. As CEO of RiskIQ, he has spearheaded a new approach that helps Internet, financial services, healthcare, media and consumer packaged goods companies protect their brands from online fraud. Elias is also co-chair of the Online Trust Alliance (OTA) Anti-Malvertising Working Group and is responsible for Malvertisements.com, the first and only public database documenting malvertising incidents on a continuous basis. Prior to RiskIQ, Elias was VP of R&D at Securant Technologies (acquired by RSA), which pioneered identity and access management for web applications. At Securant, he was instrumental in creating now-commonplace technologies for single sign-on (SSO) security.
In this wide ranging discussion Matt Devost and Bob Gourley discussed several topics of interest to the community, including:
- Lou’s leadership style and lessons learned relevant to leaders of other firms in the cybersecurity domain
- The Anti-Malvertising working group and Lou’s leadership there
- Views on the dynamic cyber threat
- Ways the threat has been changing because of the pandemic and RiskIQ’s response to that
- RiskIQ’s transition to remote ops
- The future of cybersecurity
