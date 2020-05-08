OODAcast – A Conversation With Lou Manousos, CEO of RiskIQ

Elias (Lou) Manousos is a recognized expert in Internet security and fraud prevention. He has been developing and delivering enterprise protection technologies for more than 15 years. As CEO of RiskIQ, he has spearheaded a new approach that helps Internet, financial services, healthcare, media and consumer packaged goods companies protect their brands from online fraud. Elias is also co-chair of the Online Trust Alliance (OTA) Anti-Malvertising Working Group and is responsible for Malvertisements.com, the first and only public database documenting malvertising incidents on a continuous basis. Prior to RiskIQ, Elias was VP of R&D at Securant Technologies (acquired by RSA), which pioneered identity and access management for web applications. At Securant, he was instrumental in creating now-commonplace technologies for single sign-on (SSO) security.

In this wide ranging discussion Matt Devost and Bob Gourley discussed several topics of interest to the community, including:

Lou’s leadership style and lessons learned relevant to leaders of other firms in the cybersecurity domain

The Anti-Malvertising working group and Lou’s leadership there

Views on the dynamic cyber threat

Ways the threat has been changing because of the pandemic and RiskIQ’s response to that

RiskIQ’s transition to remote ops

The future of cybersecurity

Podcast Version:

