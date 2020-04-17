OODAcast – A Conversation with Tony Cole of Attivo Networks

OODA CTO Bob Gourley was joined by Tony Cole of Attivo Networks in an interactive discussion on the state of cybersecurity, with a focus on how deception technologies can be leveraged by organizations of all sizes to mitigate risks.

Tony is an icon in the cybersecurity community. He is known both as a practitioner and a thought leader helping businesses and governments understand their risks and prioritize mitigation actions. He is a member of the OODA Network (see our member interview with Tony here ).

As CTO of Attivo Networks he has lead the strategy and vision for the corporation across products, marketing, sales and the development of the Attivo ThreatDefend Deception and Response platform. Attivo Networks is the leader in the cyber deception space and has already shown an ability to change the game on the modern-day human attacker.

This interview examines:

The evolution of the early cyber “honey pots” designed to trap hackers into modern, scalable, hard to detect deception technologies

How adversaries have changed over the last two decades and what it means for the future

The despicable behavior of cyber adversaries during the pandemic and what it means for cyber attacks after the pandemic

The need for cybersecurity solutions to work well together

How executives in business can learn of the most relevant technologies for them without having to meet with thousands of vendors

Podcast Version:

