OODAcast – A Conversation with Technology Executive Lewis Shepherd (Part One)

In this two part OODAcast, OODA CTO Bob Gourley was joined by Lewis Shepherd, seasoned federal technology executive and a senior director of technology strategy at VMware for an interactive discussion on the actionable lessons we should all be learning from the current crisis but also how the events of today are shaping the future of technology.

The world’s leading tech companies and select government agencies rely on Lewis for his expertise in strategic planning, tech forecasting and concept development. He has led multiple waves of R&D innovation both in government and in industry. He is active in leading efforts on a wide range of projects in artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented reality/virtual reality, data visualization, social media, encryption and cybersecurity. Lewis is a member of the OODA Network and was one of the scheduled speakers of our now postponed OODAcon “Future Proof“.

In this first part Lewis provides actionable context for decision-makers seeking insights into how corporations and government agencies can rapidly shift to ensure mission success in this complex and dynamic age. He also provides advice relevant to thought leaders seeking ways to better serve government missions, as well as insights into what the future of tech may have in store for us all.

Podcast Version:

