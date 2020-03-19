ArchiveOODA Original

OODA Webinar – Managing Through COVID-19

19 Mar 2020 OODA Analyst

OODA’s Matt Devost and Bob Gourley held a webinar today looking at a variety of Coronavirus/COVID-19 issues to include:

  • How we tracked the issue and what factors contributed to executive decision-making.
  • Strategic and operational planning
  • Supply chain resiliency
  • Realistic timeframes for recovery
  • How different regimes have and can manage the crisis
  • How companies will innovate
  • What industries will be impacted
  • Will countries exploit the crisis for other cyber and kinetic objectives?
  • This and many additional questions are covered in the video below.

 

